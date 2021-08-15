Rocket Pool Hits Market Cap of $202.75 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.72 or 0.00042152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $202.75 million and $2.61 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00865539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00109051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00044676 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

