Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading Up 26.2% This Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $991,644.52 and $1.63 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00048465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00130215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00154993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,009.88 or 0.99851015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00878855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.59 or 0.07071817 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

