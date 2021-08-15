Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,276 shares of company stock worth $158,297,115 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU opened at $357.59 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $143.36 and a one year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 464.41 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, cut their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.76.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

