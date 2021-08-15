ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $783,664.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

