ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $789,907.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.00570216 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000547 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,064,776 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.