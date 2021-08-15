Rope ($ROPE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $618,646.31

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Rope has a total market capitalization of $618,646.31 and $6,059.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rope coin can currently be bought for about $22.09 or 0.00046892 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Rope has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00049261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00134327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00155753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.88 or 1.00041001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.00881128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.71 or 0.06971299 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

