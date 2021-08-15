Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Ampfield Management L.P.

Ampfield Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 63,016 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 11.2% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,202,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $503,977,000 after acquiring an additional 362,853 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

ROST traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.66. 1,308,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

