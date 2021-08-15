Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Ampfield Management L.P.

Ampfield Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 63,016 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 11.2% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 223.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 217.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.66. 1,308,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

