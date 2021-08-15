Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 1.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.66. 1,308,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,855. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

