Rotharium (RTH) Price Hits $1.14

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Rotharium has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $180,772.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotharium coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rotharium has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00860536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00108246 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Rotharium Profile

Rotharium (RTH) is a coin. Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 coins and its circulating supply is 3,617,270 coins. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium Platform is the gate to the blockchain and enables users to integrate their apps into the blockchain ecosystem. Rotharium Platform helps to create decentralized and transparent business processes. Rotharium Platform interfaces allow connection of standard cloud or on-premise database solutions to the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rotharium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.