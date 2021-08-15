Round Table Services LLC Buys 29,732 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 6.0% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.19. 2,109,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

