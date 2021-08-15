Round Table Services LLC Cuts Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Round Table Services LLC cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of HACK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.34. 102,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,045. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.