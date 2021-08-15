Round Table Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 341,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,118,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 191,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.04.

