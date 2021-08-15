Round Table Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Round Table Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

IWV traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.21. 63,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,867. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.39. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $186.62 and a 12-month high of $264.32.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

