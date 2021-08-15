Round Table Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,044,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,289,000 after buying an additional 2,255,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,437 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,382,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,300 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$22.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,768,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,653. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

