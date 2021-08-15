Round Table Services LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.82. 19,113,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,276,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $369.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.