Round Table Services LLC Has $8.90 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $251.04. The stock had a trading volume of 287,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,389. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $178.29 and a twelve month high of $251.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.