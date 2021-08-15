Round Table Services LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF comprises 1.7% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,555,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,214,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.44. The stock had a trading volume of 115,039 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.00. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.