Round Table Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

