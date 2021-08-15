Round Table Services LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Snap comprises approximately 0.8% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $449,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at $71,757,613.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,421,982 shares of company stock worth $448,443,533 over the last quarter.

Snap stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,134,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,539,626. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

