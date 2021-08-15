Round Table Services LLC Purchases 2,714 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

MBB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 878,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,109. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

