Round Table Services LLC Purchases 33,431 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 11.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $51,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after buying an additional 546,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,781,000 after buying an additional 297,774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.62. The company had a trading volume of 906,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

