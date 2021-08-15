Round Table Services LLC Purchases 8,001 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of Round Table Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $243,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.59. 1,768,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

