Round Table Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

