Round Table Services LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,226 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock remained flat at $$244.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 384,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

