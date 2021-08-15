Round Table Services LLC Sells 72,835 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Round Table Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.9% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $31,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $80.89. 922,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,049. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

