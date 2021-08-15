Round Table Services LLC Takes $9.62 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 255,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,408,000 after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,068. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.42.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.