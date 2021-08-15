Router Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.46 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00011301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.61 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00132163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00154327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.47 or 1.00103192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00876105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.82 or 0.06992644 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,870,666 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

