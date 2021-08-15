Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ROYL stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
