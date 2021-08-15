Royale Finance Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $536,102.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00130189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,012.81 or 0.99963341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00877507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.68 or 0.07079529 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.