RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

