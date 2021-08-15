Ruler Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $89,475.76 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.93 or 0.00051964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89,475.76 and approximately $34,674.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00154577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,026.61 or 0.99944599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.00879375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.79 or 0.07069794 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.