Rune Market Capitalization Reaches $2.08 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Rune has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $31,200.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $107.99 or 0.00234724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00048051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00132484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00154295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,760.60 or 0.99459666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.17 or 0.00871933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

