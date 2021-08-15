Ryo Currency Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0722 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $22,785.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 53.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,636.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.25 or 0.06959495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.33 or 0.01486942 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00392652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00156587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.43 or 0.00576096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00360417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006285 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00326570 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,868,783 coins and its circulating supply is 31,751,471 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

