SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.13 million and $85,402.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00003305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00132163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00154327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.47 or 1.00103192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00876105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.82 or 0.06992644 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 768,804 coins and its circulating supply is 741,662 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

