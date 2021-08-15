Safe Haven (SHA) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00864489 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

