SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Capitalization Tops $4.18 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $585.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,930.93 or 0.99763205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00032997 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.69 or 0.01024516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00366218 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.98 or 0.00434354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00080634 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004857 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

