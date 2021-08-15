SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.81 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $13.81 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00135158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00155648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,053.24 or 0.99737413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.65 or 0.00883168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.05 or 0.06950500 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

