Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFSHF shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.03. Safestore has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

