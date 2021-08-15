Safex Token Price Down 49.4% This Week (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $1,620.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 49.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

