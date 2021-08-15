salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.56. 5,910,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,829. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.90. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $192.52 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.