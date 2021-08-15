Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

