Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. SEB Equities lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SDVKY stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.