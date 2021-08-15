Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $391.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.05.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

