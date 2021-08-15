Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Update

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCZC opened at $48.80 on Friday. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.98.

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.