SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.10.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SAP shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
NYSE:SAP opened at $148.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.65. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after acquiring an additional 151,877 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SAP by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 217,526 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
