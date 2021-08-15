Savix Market Capitalization Hits $323,913.70 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Savix has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00010718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $323,913.70 and $931,082.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00868393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00104310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044139 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 116,723 coins and its circulating supply is 65,553 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.