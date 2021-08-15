SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 8.5% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $32,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,929,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,621. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 147.42 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $354.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.33.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

