SBank (STS) Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

SBank (CURRENCY:STS) traded down 59.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. SBank has a market capitalization of $103,561.21 and $1.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SBank has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. One SBank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00864771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00109539 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044503 BTC.

SBank Profile

SBank (STS) is a coin. It launched on July 17th, 2019. SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,568,774 coins. SBank’s official Twitter account is @SbankCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . SBank’s official website is www.sbankcapital.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STS is designed to be a scalable, fast, secure, and fair decentralized- beyond blockchain project, leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and consensus algorithm which keeps all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

SBank Coin Trading

