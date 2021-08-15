SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SBFFY opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53. SBM Offshore has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

